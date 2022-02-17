CHESAW - Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies say a killer is on the loose after determining that an elderly Chesaw couple were victims of a homicide within the last several days. 80-year-old Dave Covey and his wife, 66-year-old Gerlyn Covey, were reported missing on Tuesday after family hadn’t heard from them. Loved ones decided to do a welfare check at their property on Nealy Road in the Chesaw area, but they were nowhere to be found. After the pair were reported missing, search and rescue teams were deployed and managed to find the bodies of the couple in an area on the couple’s property the following evening.
Based on appearances, deputies say there are obvious signs foul play and have ruled their deaths as a homicide.
While searching the area for a person of interest in the homicides, the possible suspect was seen twice and both times, the male ran from deputies. During their initial observations, deputies say they were unable to pursue the suspect because they didn’t have probable cause due to the state’s new police reform laws.
Deputies explained that suspect was running from a nearby cabin that belonged to the Coveys. Deputies are asking the public to step forward to provide information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths and more info about the suspect.
Deputies say the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants.
The Okanogan County coroner was at the scene on Thursday investigating and will have results of an autopsy soon.