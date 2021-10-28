SOAP LAKE - A Richland man was injured in a collision involving a semi-truck and minivan Thursday near Soap Lake.
Mary J. Thomas, a 69-year-old Ephrata woman, was driving a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan north on Road A Northeast, east of Soap Lake. State troopers say she failed to yield at a stop sign at the state Route 28 intersection and collided with a westbound semi-truck loaded with hay.
The semi truck rolled and came to rest blocking the highway.
Thomas was taken in a private vehicle to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata as a precaution. The driver of the semi-truck, 37-year-old Timothy Krumbah, was injured and taken to the Ephrata hospital. A 15-year-old passenger in the semi was not hurt.
State troopers say Krumbah was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol cited Thomas for failing to yield.