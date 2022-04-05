MANSFIELD — A 57-year-old man died in a semi-truck rollover crash Monday on McNeil Canyon Road in Douglas County.
Spokane resident Daniel F. Heberer was driving downhill on McNeil Canyon Road and reportedly entered a corner at a speed that was too fast to negotiate the turn, according to the sheriff’s office.
The semi-truck flipped and came to rest on its top at about 11:30 a.m.
Heberer, the sole occupant in the truck, died at the scene.
Deputies say the semi was hauling a non-hazardous material. The semi was removed from the scene to another location for further equipment inspection by the Washington State Patrol to determine if equipment failure was a factor in the crash.
Law enforcement continues to investigate.