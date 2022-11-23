EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Ephrata.
Daniel A. Teigen, 45, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on Road B Northwest when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on an icy canal bridge deck, causing the vehicle to spin and roll, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The pickup truck came to rest against a utility pole.
Teigen died at the scene. His brother, 43-year-old Christopher A. Teigen, was injured and taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.
The sheriff’s office motor traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.