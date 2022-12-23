UPDATE -- State Route 172 near Mansfield and local roads in the area have reopened.
WSDOT and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reopened the roads Thursday night after crews were able to clear snow drifts.
MANSFIELD — State Route 172 and other surrounding roads near Mansfield remains closed Thursday as WSDOT crews work to clear snow drifts off the highway.
An about seven-mile stretch of SR 172 was shut down Wednesday due to drifting snow and white-out conditions, according to WSDOT.
Six people from multiple vehicles had to be rescued after being trapped on the highway as it became impassable, state troopers stated.
The highway remains closed between milepost 14 near McNeil Canyon Road and milepost 21 near Mansfield. All roads on the Waterville Plateau and high elevations east of Waterville and north of US 2, and south of SR 17 to McNeil Canyon Road and Bridgeport Hill Road are expected to stay closed until SR 172 can be cleared and reopened.