UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened.
The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash.
Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of Moses Lake. Tow trucks are enroute.
EPHRATA — State Route 28 is currently closed just west of Ephrata due to a collision involving a semi-truck.
The highway is closed in both directions between state Route 282 and Neva Lake Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
A detour is available using Dodson Road and Neva Lake Road.
The closure is expected to last until at least 9 a.m. as state troopers investigate.
According to WSDOT, another wreck has also closed westbound Interstate 90 between milepost 188 and 192 to a semi-truck crash near Road U. A detour is available using Frontage Road.
No other details are available for either wreck.