UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) - State Route 281 south of Quincy has reopened after a two-car collision Tuesday morning.
ORIGINAL POST — State Route 281 south of Quincy is closed as troopers investigate a collision.
The highway is closed in both directions between Road 2 Northwest and Road 7 Northwest, and closed at White Trail Road and Road U Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detours are in place using county roads.
The collision involves two vehicles, one of which is rolled onto its side on the highway. The other vehicle came to rest off the road. Troopers have not yet said if anyone is injured.
The state patrol is investigating.