UPDATE (3 p.m.) — State mobilization has been approved for the Lind Fire that has burned more than 2,000 acres and destroyed about 10 homes.
The Lind Fire started at about 11:45 a.m. south of the town of Lind. The entire town has been evacuated to the Ritzville grade school.
State mobilization was approved at the request of Adams County Fire District 2 Chief Kevin Starring and will bring in additional resources.
UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) — The entire town of Lind is being evacuated as the sheriff’s office says about 10 homes have been lost to a growing wildfire.
The homes affected are on the south side of the town of Lind, according to the sheriff's office.
All evacuated residents are asked to go to the Ritzville grade school.
Highway 395 is closed in both directions from Paha-Packard southbound and northbound from Cunningham Road.
ORIGINAL POST — Evacuations are underway for a wildfire burning about three miles south of Lind in Adams County.
State troopers are assisting deputies with fire evacuations as four to five structures have already been lost. Deputies say anyone south of Highway 21 in Lind needs to leave as soon as possible.
The fire is burning in the area of Presnell Road and Nielson Road, according to the state patrol.
No information is yet available on the size of the fire. Firefighters are on scene.