9:00 P.M. UPDATE -- State Troopers have identified the victim who perished in a crash on SR 97 near Orondo on Thursday. Troopers have identified the driver as 75-year-old Keith Hole of Methow. Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but they do know that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision. The driver who died was also belted up at the time of the wreck.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
ORONDO - The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 97 Thursday morning that left one person dead.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. north of Orondo, according to the state patrol. The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 97 when it went off the road and struck a boulder.
The driver died at the scene.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash and no other details have been released.
Highway 97 is open but state troopers ask drivers to slow down through the area.