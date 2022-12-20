UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) — US 2 over Stevens Pass and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are both closed due to collisions and heavy snow.
US is closed from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost 64.5 at the summit. No detour is available. US 2 is also closed from milepost 84.5 at Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to milepost 99 in Leavenworth due to avalanche danger.
I-90 is closed between North Bend and Ellensburg.
There is no estimated time for the roads to reopen.
ORIGINAL POST — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass has been shut down in both directions due multiple spinouts.
WSDOT has closed I-90 at milepost 34 near North Bend and at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.
There is no estimated time for I-90 to reopen.
Heavy snow is expected through Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service, Snoqualmie Pass could seen between 12 to 18 inches of new snow during the day on Tuesday and up to another nine inches Tuesday night.