6:48 p.m. UPDATE -- It took firefighters two hours to contain a blaze that burned on multiple properties and torched multiple structures on Wednesday in the Soap Lake area.
Firefighters say the blaze at 915 Road 19 NE was first called out at 2:29 p.m.
Authorities say the fire started in the backyard of a home, but the cause remains under investigation.
The fast-moving fire destroyed a five-bedroom home, burned two RVs, a shed, and a boat before jumping across SR 17 into an alfalfa field.
In total, the blaze burned less than an acre, but was destructive in the confined space.
Firefighters were able to contain and control the fire at around 4:30 p.m. and fully extinguished it just before 6:30 p.m.
No one was hurt
SOAP LAKE - Information is preliminary at this point, but Grant County Fire District 7 Firefighter Kirk Sheppard says structures have been lost to a brush fire near Soap Lake.
Sheppard says a house and camper were lost to the fire.
The fire is in the Lakeview area between Soap Lake and Ephrata.
SR 17 between Road 19 NE and Road A NE is closed.