3:54 A.M. UPDATE -- Soap Lake Police notified the media just before 4 a.m. that the suspect in Monday's early morning shooting has been taken into custody. The suspect is a 29-year-old man from Quincy. Police aren’t releasing the identity of the alleged shooter at this time.
SOAP LAKE - One person has been airlifted to a hospital after they were shot in Soap Lake early Monday.
Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox says the report about the shooting came in at around 1 a.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Main Avenue East after an abrasive exchange of words between the shooter and the male victim.
The victim was alive and talking when they were flown out.
Police are now at a home in the 100 block of Daisy Street, where they assume the suspect is hiding are trying to extract them from the home.
Police do not believe the public is in danger.
