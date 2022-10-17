SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is in jail in connection to an overnight shooting in Soap Lake.
Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was booked into jail for first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and a DOC warrant, according to Soap Lake police.
Law enforcement responded about 1:17 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Main Avenue East. Soap Lake police arrived to find the victim on the ground at the intersection of Main and Daisy Street South.
Police say the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect while first aid was being provided. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Ephrata man, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Police set up a perimeter of the area and Moses Lake police K9 Rex began tracking the suspect from a home on Main Avenue. The K9 tracked to a business on Daisy Street that is also used as a residence. The owner was removed from the home and the K9 unit was given permission to search the building.
At about 3:39 a.m., Ortega was found in a basement bedroom and was taken into custody. Police also reportedly recovered a firearm during the arrest.