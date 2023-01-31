UPDATE (12 p.m.) -- The suspect in a domestic violence assault in a Big Bend Community College dorm room has been identified as 23-year-old Moses Denzel Jones.
Jones, a Moses Lake resident, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment-domestic violence, according to the sheriff's office.
MOSES LAKE — A man is accused of holding a pair of scissors to a woman’s throat and strangling her twice in a dorm room at Big Bend Community College.
Grant County deputies are seeking charges of second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment-domestic violence against the 23-year-old suspect. The suspect’s name has not been released.
Deputies were contacted on Monday with information of an assault at the college dorms the night before. The 19-year-old victim told deputies she had been seeing the man for about three months and the two were hanging out in her dorm, according to court records. Deputies say both the victim and suspect live in the dorms.
The two were doing homework early Monday morning when the suspect left the dorm to buy a bottle of wine. The victim told deputies he became drunk and was talking loudly on his phone. She reportedly told the man to be quiet because it was late. Investigators say the man started cussing at the victim, who told him to leave her room.
The victim told deputies the man “snapped.” He then grabbed a pair of scissors, opened them and held them to the woman’s throat. He then allegedly told her, “If I wanted to kill you right now, I would,” investigators stated.
The victim told deputies the man eventually put the scissors down. The victim started recording video on her cellphone and continued to tell the man to leave, according to court records.
The video allegedly shows the victim telling the suspect to leave and then he lunges toward her. The phone then stops filming and the victim told deputies he became mad and began strangling her with both hands. The victim was able to punch the man in the face and he stopped, investigators stated.
The victim then ran into the dorm kitchen and locked the door. She told deputies the man went outside and tried to crawl in through a window. The victim then ran back to her dorm and locked the door. About a minute later, the suspect, who had taken the woman’s keys, allegedly entered her dorm room and strangled her a second time, according to investigators.
The woman was able to pull herself free and grabbed pepper spray. She told deputies the man came after her again and she sprayed him in the face. The woman also recorded video of the pepper spray incident. The victim called the resident assistant, who removed the man from the dorm. He was trespassed and taken back to his room.
The man is not yet in custody. A report has been filed with the prosecutor’s office.