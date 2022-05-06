UPDATE (10:30 a.m.) — The suspect in an early Friday morning arson fire has been taken into custody.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested later Friday. The sheriff’s office plans to release more information once the man is booked into jail.
ORIGINAL STORY — Deputies are searching for a man in connection to an early Friday morning arson fire that left a Moses Lake-area convenience store damaged.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire at about 3:30 a.m. to the Airway Deli Mart at the corner of state Route 17 and Airway Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators believe the fire appears to have been initially set in a port-a-potty. The fire then extended to the building, causing extensive damage.
No injuries were reported in the fire. The sheriff's office and Grant County Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate.
Store video captured an adult male outside the business at the time of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.