UPDATE (4:15 p.m.) -- Family members say the 17-year-old has been found safe. Gracen Oliver has minor injuries and is dehydrated but is expected to be OK.
MISSION RIDGE — Chelan County deputies and search and rescue are currently searching for a 17-year-old who went missing in the Beehive Reservoir area near Mission Ridge.
Gracen Oliver, from East Wenatchee, was camping in the area with his family before he disappeared. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen in the area Tuesday night.
Search and rescue teams, including a helicopter and drones, are searching the area Wednesday.
Oliver is 5-feet 4-inches tall, about 200 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, green T-Shirt, gray shorts and sandals.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.