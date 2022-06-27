OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for two teenagers in connection to a shooting Sunday night near Othello.
Investigators say Arturo Pineda-Feliciano, 16, and Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano, 14, are being sought for their involvement or potential information about the shooting that occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Charla Road.
Both teens are known gang members, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies had responded after reports of gunshots and a person lying on the ground. A male victim was found shot and was taken to Othello Community Hospital. The man was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he remains hospitalized.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two teens to call 509-659-1122.