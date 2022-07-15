LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County coroner has identified the two people killed in a motorcycle vs. pickup truck collision Thursday night north of Leavenworth.
Jason A. Rude-Jonason, 42, and Tiffany L. Rutherford, 42, both from Leavenworth, died when the motorcycle they were on collided with the back of a 1996 Ford F-150 while heading south of SR 207, just north of Highway 2, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say Rude-Jonason, controlling the motorcycle, was driving at a high rate of speed when they hit the pickup truck.
The two occupants in the pickup truck were not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate.