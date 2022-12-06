GEORGE — Two Quincy men were killed and three other people were injured in a collision Tuesday morning near George.
Emergency personnel responded at about 6:50 a.m. to Adams Road South. Investigators say 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Media was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla south on Adams Road when he reportedly lost control on the icy road.
The Toyota rotated and collided with a northbound 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Zepeda Medina and his passenger, 27-year-old Daniel Zepeda Medina, died at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the two are brothers.
The driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Othello resident Nicolas Tafoya Diaz, and his tow passengers, 44-year-old Othello resident Maria Lugo Vargas and 32-year-old Camilo Luna Cano, were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.