MOSES LAKE - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Moses Lake.
The two suspects are ages 15 and 16, according to Moses Lake police. The two were booked into Martin Hall for for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Balsam Street. Police say a gang dispute may have led to the shooting.
The 19-year-old victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he was treated and has since been released.
The two suspects fled the scene and were quickly located by police.
Officers searched about three square blocks and recovered a firearm from underneath a vehicle. The gun, a 9mm handgun, was listed as lost or stolen from Kittitas County in 1992.
“The firearm is believed to be the one involved and was discovered in the area the suspects are believed to have been picked up from after the shooting,” Capt. Dave Sands stated.
Investigators say they also have video evidence of the two suspects in the general location of the shooting. Moses Lake police continue to investigate.