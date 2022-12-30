UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT.
LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger.
The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according to WSDOT. Lower elevations in the area received about five to seven inches of snow overnight while higher elevations saw up to nine inches of snow.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. A detour is available.