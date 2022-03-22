UPDATE (11 a.m.) - Highway 2 west of Leavenworth has reopened, according to WSDOT.
Crews were able to remove the rocks from the highway after a rock slide Tuesday morning.
ORIGINAL POST - Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed Tuesday morning due to a rock slide.
WSDOT has closed the highway eastbound at Coles Corner and westbound in Leavenworth. A detour is available for local traffic only, according to WSDOT.
Crews are working to blast the rocks before they can be cleared from the road.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. WSDOT is hoping the closure will be brief.