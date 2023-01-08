UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) -- US 97A has reopened north of Entiat after a rockslide caused a closure in both directions over the weekend.
The highway reopened in both direction at about 3 p.m. Monday, according to WSDOT.
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend.
A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
The roadway will remain closed overnight and into Monday until WSDOT crews can reassess the situation.
Vehicles traveling between Chelan and Wenatchee are being redirected to travel along US 2/97 through Orondo. At around 1 p.m., a motorist reported a significant rockfall onto SR 28 at Rock Island Dam. Motorists were seen quickly grabbing rocks out of the road.
Despite, the considerate gesture, WSDOT's Lauren Loebsack strongly advises people to not get out of their vehicles to pick up rocks where the speed limit is 60 mph. She also urges you to immediately call 911 about landslides and rockslides so the property parties that could appropriately remedy the situation respond quicker.
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries caused by the slides.
Loebsack says the slides have been caused by heavy rain and warmer weather and stressed that drivers slow down enough to see the rocks in the road before striking them.