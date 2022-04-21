KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A George man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Thursday in Oregon after a state trooper stopped to help him after he ran out of gas on the highway.
Francisco Javier Nunez, 33, has been on the run since Sunday after he allegedly assault two Grant County deputies. Warrants were issued for the assault as well as third-degree theft and failing to register as a sex offender.
Nunez was not located after an about six-hour search of a property near state Route 283 and Road 2 Northwest near George on Wednesday. The search involved about 30 law enforcement officers.
On Thursday afternoon, an Oregon state trooper pulled up to Nunez vehicle in the Klamath Falls area after Nunez reportedly ran out of gas. Nunez was arrested for not having any identification, which is required to operate a vehicle in Oregon.
The trooper discovered Nunez had multiple warrants out of Grant County and Nunez was booked into jail. Nunez is expected to be extradited back to Grant County to face charges, according to the sheriff’s office.