UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- After hours of searching a property near George, the sheriff's office says a wanted felon that was believed to be on the property was not located.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team spent the afternoon and much of the evening search the large property that includes several outbuildings, according to the sheriff's office.
The wanted person, whose name was not released, was believed to have been barricaded inside a home on the property.
The sheriff's office has lifted the shelter-in-place for nearby homes.
ORIGINAL POST — Grant County deputies are working to arrest a wanted felon barricaded inside a home near George.
Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area of Road 2 Northwest and state Route 283 north due to the police activity north of George. The home involved is surrounded.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team is on scene.
Any residents that live in the area are asked to shelter in their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details have been released. The sheriff's office, typically active on social media during this type of incident, is not able post information online due to cellphone network issues.