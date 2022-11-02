3:26 P.M. UPDATE -- Richland Police Department's bomb squad has identified the incendiary device that was planted between the seats of a suspect vehicle in Othello on Wednesday. The device was recovered from the vehicle and diffused. Adams County Sheriff's officials are referring to it as 'discrattionary' device like a flash-bang or a stun grenade. The suspect who is believed to have rigged the vehicle with the device is still at large.
OTHELLO - Adams County Sheriff's officials say a bomb squad is in Othello this afternoon investigating what is believed to be an explosive device inside a vehicle linked to a wanted gunman involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child last Friday.
Authorities have convened outside the same home where the incident and arrest of one of the two gunmen involved occurred. The home is located in the 300 block of Reynolds Road.
Deputies believe the suspect who evade law enforcement last week, 34-year-old Nicholas Romero-Rivera of Othello, had purposely parked his vehicle outside the home leaving a derogatory message on the vehicle aimed at law enforcement.
While preparing the vehicle for evidential impound, deputies noticed through the vehicle window, a possible explosive device between the front seats.
Residents in the area were told to evacuate as a precaution.
As of 2:45 p.m., the Richland Police bomb squad was preparing a robot to examine the possibly explosive device.