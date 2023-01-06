UPDATE (1:45 p.m. ) -- Deputies say the wanted person is in custody. Soap Lake schools are back to normal operations.
SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake school facilities are in a modified lockdown as a precaution as deputies and police work to arrest wanted person who is refusing to exit a home.
Law enforcement has surrounded a home in the 300 block of Road 20 Northwest for a person with an active felony warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.
Soap Lake school buildings have been locked. Under a modified lockdown, students and staff can move freely within the buildings but are not allowed outside.
The name of the wanted person was not released.