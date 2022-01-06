The following are school closures and delays among the various school districts in north central Washington for Jan. 7:
Wenatchee School District: Closed
Eastmont School District (East Wenatchee): Closed
Entiat School District: Closed
Quincy School District: Closed
Orondo School District: Closed
Ephrata School District: 2-Hour Delay
Cashmere School District: Closed
North Franklin School District (Connell): 2-Hour Delay
Cascade School District (Leavenworth): Closed
Chelan School District: Closed
Soap Lake School District: 2-Hour Delay
Wahluke School District: Closed
Moses Lake School District: Closed
Othello School District: 1.5-Hour Delay
Lind-Ritzville School District: Remote Learning
Updates to school closures and delays will be done in real time throughout the evening.