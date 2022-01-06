bus

The following are school closures and delays among the various school districts in north central Washington for Jan. 7: 

Wenatchee School District: Closed 

Eastmont School District (East Wenatchee): Closed 

Entiat School District: Closed

Quincy School District: Closed 

Orondo School District: Closed

Ephrata School District: 2-Hour Delay 

Cashmere School District: Closed 

North Franklin School District (Connell): 2-Hour Delay 

Cascade School District (Leavenworth): Closed 

Chelan School District: Closed

Soap Lake School District: 2-Hour Delay 

Wahluke School District: Closed

Moses Lake School District: Closed 

Othello School District: 1.5-Hour Delay

Lind-Ritzville School District: Remote Learning

Updates to school closures and delays will be done in real time throughout the evening.