ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway.
Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading north on Highway 97. The concrete piece detached from the vehicle and fell into the southbound lane.
Wenatchee resident Ascension Garcia Castillo, driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma south, collided with the concrete. State troopers say he died at the scene.
Carignan was not hurt.
The state patrol continues to investigate. Highway 97 was closed for nearly eight hours.