UPDATE — A student’s bicycle that was stolen outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee has been recovered thanks to tips from the community.
The mountain bike was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Wenatchee police.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was also taken into custody for the theft.
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are looking to identify a man who stole a bike from outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee.
On just the second day of the school year, the man stole a student’s lime green Trek Marlin 5 bike from outside the school.
Police say the suspect appears to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, a dark hat and a black backpack.
“We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back,” Wenatchee police stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-663-9911.