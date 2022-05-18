UPDATE (12 p.m.) — An Ephrata woman has been identified as the suspect in a Tuesday evening arson fire near Ephrata.
Ephrata police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Clintah Hernandez. Witnesses reported seeing the woman light brush on fire near state Route 282 and Airport Road.
Police reportedly found several lighters and a torch lighter on Hernandez. Police say she denied starting the fire. She was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree arson.
Grant County Fire District 13 kept the fire at about acre.
“If this fire had happened later (Wednesday) when the winds are forecast to be upwards of 40 mph this would have been a significant incident,” fire district officials stated.
No injuries were reported during the fire and no structures were damaged.