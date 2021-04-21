4:30 P.M. UPDATE - We now know the identity of the victim Wednesday morning's fatal pedestrian vs. truck crash in Ephrata. Washington State Patrol reveals that the woman who died in the collision was 82-year-old Stefania Medzyak of Soap Lake. Troopers say Medzyak was crossing in the painted crosswalk across SR 28/Basin Street when she was hit by a 32-year-old Larissa Castillo of Ephrata. Castillo was going south on SR 28 when she hit Medzyak. Castillo is being faulted for the crash and is being cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:11 P.M. UPDATE - The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of crash that killed a pedestrian in Ephrata late Wednesday morning. As more information comes in, WSP says the woman who was hit and killed by a Ford F-350 pickup truck. Washington State Trooper John Bryant says the Basin Street and 1st Ave. intersection will be blocked off for a couple of hours as crews investigate the scene. It is not confirmed if drugs or alcohol were involved in the wreck. The woman's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:00 P.M. UPDATE - The woman who was hit while reportedly crossing Basin Street at 1st Avenue has been pronounced dead. The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of the unknown woman shortly after she was airlifted. iFIBER ONE News will have more info when it becomes available.
------------------------------------
EPHRATA - Local businesses were witness to the aftermath of a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Ephrata late Wednesday morning.
Staff with the Martin Morris Agency says the collision happened at around 11 a.m. at 1st Avenue and Basin Street.
An eyewitness who works for the agency reported that the woman did not move as she was being treated, and was eventually airlifted.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to local authorities for more intel.