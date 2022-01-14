EAST WENATCHEE — State troopers say a 28-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a box truck Thursday evening on state Route 28, east of East Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee resident Taylor A. Fukuzawa was in the eastbound lane of SR 28, near milepost 15, helping remove a deer from the road, according to the state patrol.
Troopers reported the driver of an eastbound box truck, a 58-year-old Selah man, was unable to avoid Fukuzawa, who had stepped away from her vehicle, and struck her in the eastbound lane.
Fukuzawa died at the scene.
The driver of the box was was not hurt.
State route 28 was closed for more than three hours as troopers investigated the incident.