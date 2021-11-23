BLEWETT PASS - A woman reported missing since Thursday was found Monday evening in a crash near Blewett Pass.
A Silver Alert had been issued for Lynnell McFarland after she left the Ellensburg area on Thursday afternoon. She was expected to be home in the Spokane Valley later that day but never arrived. Her cellphone last pinged in the area of Blewett Pass, near Highway 97, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Monday evening, McFarland’s Mitsubishi Eclipse was found down an embankment off Highway 97, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say it appeared McFarland was heading north on Highway 97 when she lost control on the icy highway. The car crossed the southbound lanes before going over a 30 to 40 foot embankment. The car was found on its passenger side about 100 feet off the highway.
McFarland was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for her injuries.
The Silver Alert has been canceled and McFarland’s family has been notified.