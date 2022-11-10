MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake.
Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Surber has been taken into custody for vehicular assault.
Hall was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for multiple injuries.
Investigators believe alcohol was involved in the incident. The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
Deputies say Surber’s vehicle had front end and windshield damage.