EAST WENATCHEE — State troopers are looking for any witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred early Sunday morning on state Route 28 near East Wenatchee.
State troopers responded about 5:45 a.m. Sunday to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on SR 28 near the Tyee Avenue intersection. A male pedestrian was struck by a 2003 BMW 4-door wagon, according to the state patrol.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Troopers say the man was not carrying any type of identification. The man’s body is in the care of the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the BMW, 28-year-old Thomas A. O’Connell, reportedly left the scene of the collision. State troopers located O’Connell about 50 minutes later on Northwest Cascade Avenue, just south of Highway 2, after his car broke down, according to the state patrol.
O’Connell was taken into custody and booked into jail for felony hit-and-run.
State patrol detectives are seeking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who might have information about the identification of the pedestrian. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mulvaney at 509-682-8141.