SOAP LAKE - A UPS driver's prompt response to a girl who nearly drowned at a local RV park likely saved her life.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported that a 7-year-old girl was pulled from a swimming pool at Smokiam RV Resort just north of Soap Lake.
The UPS driver, Brian Walters, performed CPR, saving the girl's life.
Walters, who is from Electric City, says Smokiam Resort is part of his regular delivery route. Walters says he was inside delivering packages when he noticed a man carrying a young girl away from the pool. Walters, who is a volunteer firefighter with the city of Grand Coulee, says the man was speaking Russian/Ukrainian, but eventually figured out that the girl had been underwater for too long and was on the brink of drowning. Walters explained that he and another woman brought the girl inside and laid her down, beginning CPR immediately.
As a firefighter, Walters says he’d done CPR on adults plenty of times, but it was the first time he had done it on a child. Walters says the little girl wasn’t breathing, was initially unresponsive and was blue. After two minutes of CPR, Walters says the little girl coughed up fluids and started to become responsive.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Walters via phone to talk to about the ordeal and was already back on his route delivering packages.
“I’m still a little shook up from it, I have an 8-year-old son,” he told iFIBER ONE News.
Walters says several people thanked him for his heroism after the girl was revived.
The girl is being airlifted for medical treatment. She was awake and crying in the ambulance after the ordeal.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.