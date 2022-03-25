OTHELLO - Othello police have arrested a 15-year-old following a significant increase in gang graffiti over the past few months.
The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody last week and booked into juvenile detention for gang graffiti and trespassing, according to Othello police.
Police say the teenager has gang-ties.
The city has invested money on surveillance cameras, improved lighting and increased police presence following a change in the law that police say has “significantly harmed our ability to hold these criminals accountable.”
“We depend on you to help protect your neighborhood. Please, watch for suspicious activity and call us immediately when you see it,” Othello police stated. “Consider joining a neighborhood block watch. Keep your alley well lit. Add a camera doorbell, such as Ring or another video system.”
The city works with Adams County Juvenile Probation to paint over graffiti. To request help in painting over graffiti, call 509-488-5646.