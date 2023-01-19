COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County.
Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
Deputies are reminding residents to lock vehicles and remove valuables.
“Although the target area seems to be rural north county, this advisory extends to all areas of Grant County as thieves look for easy opportunities to steal,” the sheriff’s office stated.