SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2 is closed again for most of Thursday for fire mitigation activity near the highway for the Bolt Creek Fire.
The highway is closed from milepost 46-50. WSDOT says the closure will last through at least 5 p.m.
The closure was initially scheduled for noon but it was moved up to 10 a.m. to allow crews to maximize efforts during favorable weather conditions.
The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 13,278 acres and is 36 percent contained. No evacuation orders are in place. The fire will continue to produce smoke as it burns to the north into Wild Sky Wilderness. Containment lines to the south, east and west continue to hold, according to incident command.