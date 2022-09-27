SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2 is closed again as the Bolt Creek Fire as the fire edged closer to the highway overnight.
Fire crews and WSDOT shut down the highway late Monday night in the Skykomish area. The highway remains closed Tuesday morning with no detour available.
WSDOT plans to re-evaluate conditions later Tuesday morning.
Highway 2 had just reopened Saturday after being closed since Sept. 10 as trees and debris fell onto the road.
The Bolt Creek Fire has burned more than 11,200 acres. Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect.