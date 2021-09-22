DRYDEN - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 2 just east of the Big Y.
The crash occurred on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. Washington State Troopers say a crash between a 1979 Chevy Camaro and a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck were involved in a T-bone crash at the Foster Road intersection near Dryden’s Shell Fuel station.
The Camaro’s driver, a 60-year-old woman, was the first to die. The woman’s passenger, 59-year-old man, was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he died a short time later.
The driver of the pickup was unhurt.
The names of the deceased are being withheld until family is notified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.