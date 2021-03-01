STEVENS PASS - US 2 over Stevens Pass will be closed in both directions until at least 1 p.m. Monday for avalanche control work.
WSDOT plans to shut down the highway at 9 a.m. for aerial avalanche control work. US 2 will be closed from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost 80, about 19 miles west of Leavenworth.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.
WSDOT officials will provide an update at 1 p.m. but officials say an extended closure may be necessary depending on how much snow needs to be cleared.
Stevens Pass Ski Resort is closed Monday due to the highway closure.