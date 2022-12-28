STEVENS PASS — US 2 over Stevens Pass reopened Tuesday night after ice and snow left the highway closed for nearly four days.
The stretch of highway was reopened at 8 p.m. Tuesday after shutting down at about 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to WSDOT. Crews had to clear about six inches of ice on the road after heavy freezing rain.
A single lane is open in both directions, with compact snow and ice in places. WSDOT crews are still actively working in the area as snow falls Wednesday morning on Stevens Pass.
US 2 at Tumwater Canyon also reopened Tuesday afternoon.
More snow is in the forecast for Stevens Pass this week, with up to 10 inches of new snow possible through Wednesday night and up to two feet of snow between Thursday and Friday night.