INDEX — While US Highway 2 reopened over the weekend, new evacuations have been issued for the Bolt Creek Fire.
Highway 2 between Sunset Falls and Skykomish reopened on Saturday with a reduced speed limit of 30 mph, according to WSDOT. The section of highway had been closed since the Bolt Creek Fire started on Sept. 10 due to trees and debris falling on the road.
The fire has now burned more than 11,200 acres as a Red Flag Warning is in effect on Monday. Increased smoke and more visible flames are expected this week with higher temperatures and low humidity expected, according to incident command.
Several new Level 1 and 2 evacuations were issued on Sunday. Current evacuations include:
- Level 1 for Index
- Level 1 south of US 2 near Index
- Level 1 east of Skykomish
- Level 2 for Baring and Grotto and areas along US 2 east to the Money Creek Tunnel
- Level 2 for Skykomish
- Level 3 from the west side of the Money Creek Tunnel to milepost 48
As of Monday, 154 personnel are assigned to the Both Creek Fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined.