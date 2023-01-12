LEAVENWORTH — US 2 through Tumwater Canyon will remain closed through at least Friday morning due to avalanche risk.
The stretch of highway was shut down at midnight Thursday as heavy rains increased avalanche danger, according to WSDOT.
“Tumwater Canyon has a long history of large, destructive avalanches and the railroad abandoned this route almost a hundred years ago in large part to avoid that impact to railroad facilities and trips,” WSDOT stated. “Now when the risk of avalanches becomes too great the canyon is closed between Coles Corner and just west of Icicle Road near Leavenworth.”
This season’s weather pattern has included early snow storms followed by freeze and snow/rain mix, creating a base that worsens avalanche conditions through the canyon. US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has been closed several times this winter season due to snow slides and WSDOT expects more closures ahead.
During the closure, the Chumstick Highway is available as a detour.