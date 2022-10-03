LEAVENWORTH - You’ll want to find an alternate route if you plan on traversing in and out of Leavenworth via the Tumwater Canyon on US 2 on Tuesday.
According to WSDOT, crews will close Tumwater Canyon (mileposts 84-99) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The closure will allow crews to expedite pre-winter maintenance in several zones during the day. Facets of the project includes removing potentially hazardous trees, repairing pavement and clearing drainage and ditches. Transportation officials say closing the road allows crews to take care of the project over the course of one day instead of several days.
Vehicles wanting to get around the closure can take the Chumstick Highway, but freight should defer to I-90 to US 97 and access by way of US 2 westbound during the closure.