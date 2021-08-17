QUINCY - Live Nation, the owner and operator of the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, is taking extra measures to ensure this weekend’s concert isn’t the cause of another COVID-19 outbreak.
Over two weeks ago, the Watershed Music Festival was responsible for over 200 cases of coronavirus; cases spanned throughout multiple counties in Washington state.
A requirement for admittance to Bass Canyon at the Gorge Amphitheater is a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result. A person must have tested negative for coronavirus within the last 72 hours of entering the venue. At-home coronavirus test results are acceptable.
On-site vaccinations will be administered on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Bass Canyon spans from Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22.