EPHRATA - Vaccination rates in Grant and Adams counties appear to be dwarfed by far higher rates in other counties in north central Washington.
Okanogan County, one of the largest counties in terms of size but among the smallest as far as its population is concerned, has a far higher vaccination percentage.
The latest vaccination numbers were released by the Washington State Department of Health on Saturday, May 1.
According to state data, only 24.4% of Grant County’s 97,000+ population has been vaccinated. As of last Thursday, Grant County was past the threshold that would have put it back into Phase 2 if the governor hadn’t put a two-week pause on phase changes.
In Adams County, only 23.5% of its population has been fully vaccinated. Adams County’s population is a fraction of Grant County’s residential totals with a population just shy of 20,000.
The following are the rates of those fully vaccinated by county in north central Washington:
Chelan County (population: 77,200): 38.4%
Douglas County (population: 43,429): 32%
Kittitas County (population: 47,935): 28.5%
Okanogan County (population: 41,842) 34.47%