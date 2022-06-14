OLYMPIA— The office of a Republican state lawmaker was vandalized early Monday by two people who lit a flare inside the building.
House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox posted Ring video footage to Twitter, showing the two suspects approaching the building at about 4 a.m. Monday. Both suspects had their faces covered.
The video shows one of the suspect smash a window with a hammer before the other dropped a flare into the building.
Wilcox says the building, which also houses House Republican campaign offices, is OK as the flare landed on a masonry floor.
The incident has been reported to both Olympia Police and the Washington State Patrol.